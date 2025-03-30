Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 428,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,104,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

