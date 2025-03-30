iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 574,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 522,686 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $799.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

