Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Increases By 41.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Verb Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

VERB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Verb Technology has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 5,002.98% and a negative return on equity of 88.37%. Analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Verb Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

