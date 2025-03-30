MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,898,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,926 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $6.28.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.