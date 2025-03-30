Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Grows By 77.4%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
VRRM opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
