Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $89.58 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

