iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

