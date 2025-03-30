Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,233 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,795,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 368,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

