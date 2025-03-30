Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 1,117 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

