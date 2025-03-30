Kaia (KAIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.55 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $620.12 million and $7.55 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaia

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,980,675,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,980,665,761 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,980,403,575.90662. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10442968 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $9,883,147.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

