PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.400-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. PVH also updated its FY26 guidance to $12.40-12.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

NYSE PVH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

