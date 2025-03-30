Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Treasure Global Stock Down 22.2 %
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%. The firm had revenue of $300 billion during the quarter.
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
