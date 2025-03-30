Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Treasure Global Stock Down 22.2 %

NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%. The firm had revenue of $300 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Treasure Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Treasure Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

