Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 473 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $371.22 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

