28,000 Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 326.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 205,760 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,210,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after buying an additional 138,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 86,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRGY

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This trade represents a 1.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.