Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,500 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

