RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,044 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

