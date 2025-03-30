MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 10.8 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $289.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

