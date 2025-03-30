New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 120.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.