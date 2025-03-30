Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 166,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CW opened at $316.74 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.14 and its 200 day moving average is $346.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

