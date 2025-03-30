VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $56.85 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

