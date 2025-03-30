RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $54.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 805,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,561,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $70.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.