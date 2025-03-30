RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

