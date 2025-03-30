SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 423,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,370,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of SAP opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

