Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 96 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Vistra were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 13.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vistra by 49.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

