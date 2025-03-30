Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 11283770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stellantis by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 426,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,980,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 193,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,233,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,328,000 after acquiring an additional 181,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.