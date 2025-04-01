Mosaic Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 866 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

