Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 88,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

