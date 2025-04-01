Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.
Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
LON AGY opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £304.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. Allergy Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10).
About Allergy Therapeutics
