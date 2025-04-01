Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

LON AGY opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £304.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. Allergy Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

