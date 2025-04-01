Cannell & Spears LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

WPM stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

