Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,124 The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $50,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after purchasing an additional 531,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $21,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after purchasing an additional 447,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

