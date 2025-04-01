Diametric Capital LP Has $773,000 Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 135,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 62.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

