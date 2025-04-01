The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after acquiring an additional 359,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.