Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

