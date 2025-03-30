Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

