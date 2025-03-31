Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Shares of BDGSF opened at $68.20 on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.
About Bank of Georgia Group
