Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF opened at $68.20 on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

