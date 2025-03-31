Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Drops By 39.5%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Axtel alerts:

Axtel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.