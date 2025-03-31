Susquehanna Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $410.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $359.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.06. Saia has a 12-month low of $342.68 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

