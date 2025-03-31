Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,328,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.62. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

