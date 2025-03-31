Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.1 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.