Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.1 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.96.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lululemon Pulls Back Into Classic Dip-Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.