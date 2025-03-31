Partners in Financial Planning Invests $338,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 863.8% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Broadcom by 993.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.