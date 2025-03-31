California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $164,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,461,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after buying an additional 198,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.46 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

