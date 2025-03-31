Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,427,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after acquiring an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 846,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after purchasing an additional 576,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

