Family Legacy Inc. Buys 160 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $108.87 and a one year high of $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

