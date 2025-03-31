Summit Financial LLC Acquires 130,525 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

