Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspired Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 56.49 ($0.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

Featured Stories

