Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 889 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $118.06 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.