Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $101,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,389,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

