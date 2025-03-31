1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 21.6 %

OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.00 on Monday. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

