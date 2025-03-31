Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Decreases By 37.1%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trainline Price Performance
Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
About Trainline
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- About the Markup Calculator
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.