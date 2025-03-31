Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Decreases By 37.1%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

