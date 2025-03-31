Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Urbana has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

