Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Urbana has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.
About Urbana
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.